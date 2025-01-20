Nitish Kumar To Visit Supaul For Pragati Yatra Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar will visit Supaul today as part of his ongoing Pragati Yatra. During the visit, he will review development projects, inaugurate, and lay foundation stones for over 200 schemes collectively valued at Rs 289 crore.

Several ministers and departmental officers will accompany him as part of the delegation.

Authorities have implemented stringent security measures, including the of helipads at three separate locations to facilitate his arrival.

The Pragati Yatra, where the CM dedicates one day to visit each district, focuses on evaluating and accelerating the implementation of development programs.

CM Kumar is likely to spend approximately four hours in the district for the Pragati Yatra.

During this time, he will inaugurate 52 schemes worth Rs 163.84 crore and lay the foundation stones for schemes worth Rs 134.22 crore.

Altogether, the CM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 210 projects totaling Rs 289 crore.

CM Nitish Kumar will land at the helipad in Bakaur by helicopter first. At Triveniganj block, he will then arrive at the helipad near the Baghla River. Then he will go to the district headquarter Supaul.

He will take a review meeting at the district Collectorate and will return to Patna from the helipad at the ITI ground.

On Saturday, as part of his Pragati Yatra, the Chief Minister visited Begusarai district, where he inaugurated or laid the foundation stones for 641 projects worth Rs 563 crore.

During his Begusarai visit, he focused on inspecting ongoing developmental projects in the region. He also took a review meeting of various ongoing projects in the district.

He had inaugurated a 75-bed sub-divisional hospital in the Majahaul block and a circle office building in Begusarai block.

The Chief Minister visits one district each day to assess the progress of various development schemes ahead of elections this year.