Watch: Kamala Harris Signs Desk Before Leaving White House Social Media Reacts, 'You'll Be Missed'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris signed her desk before the White House. The incident took place on January 16. However, Kamala shared a of her signing the desk on January 19.

“Last week, I carried on the long tradition of signing the desk in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office. Though we may have disagreed on certain policy matters, former Vice Presidents and I have shared a love of country and worked every day on behalf of the American people,” she wrote while sharing the video.

While Kamala Harris signed the desk, people around her cheered MVP (Madam Vice President). She is the first female vice president of the United States, and many women have run for the post in the past.

Sarah Palin has been the only vice presidential candidate from the Republican Party so far. She lost in 2008 while Joe Biden became the vice president to Barack Obama, the first black US president.

Angela Walker, a member of the Green Party, unsuccessfully ran for office in 2020. Kamala Harris secured her position at the White House that year.

Social media reactions

Social media users reacted to Kamala Harris carrying on the tradition of signing the desk. Many of them commented that she should have been America's choice for president.

“We'll be here for you when you're back in 2028 - we'll miss you so much in the meantime!” wrote one user for Kamala Harris.

“You will be truly missed. Tomorrow should've been your first day in office,” wrote another.