Union Minister C R Patil Drives For Gujarat's Transition By Championing Dairy Cooperatives Based CBG Plants

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16 January 2025, Delhi: Union for Jal Shakti, Shri C R Patil, convened a crucial meeting with Chairpersons and MD's of milk cooperatives and dairies from Gujarat. The meeting aimed at accelerating the establishment of Compressed Biogas (CBG) that will transform cattle dung and other organic waste into sustainable and organic manure, in line with the government's vision to convert waste to wealth.



During the meeting, Shri Patil emphasized the critical role of the dairy sector in advancing energy efficiency and sustainability. He highlighted that by converting organic waste from dairy operations into CBG, Gujarat could benefit both environmentally and economically, with the initiative offering a significant reduction in carbon emissions while fostering self-sustaining energy models in rural areas.



The Minister underscored the economic and environmental advantages of such initiatives, stating, "India's dairy sector has been a cornerstone of rural livelihoods. By embracing green technologies like CBG production, we not only reduce our carbon footprint but also create new revenue streams for farmers and cooperative including availing carbon credits."



With a bovine population of 2.01 crore (as per the 2019 Livestock Census), Gujarat produces an estimated 2 lakh tons of cattle dung daily. This presents the state with a tremendous untapped potential to generate an estimated 4,000 tonnes of CBG per day, offering a substantial opportunity to boost the green energy sector in the region.



Key Highlights of the Meeting:



Detailed discussions on leveraging cattle waste and other organic materials for bio-CBG production.

Exploration of partnerships between cooperatives, private entities, and government agencies to facilitate funding and technology transfers.

Commitment to provide technical and financial support under existing government schemes for bio-energy projects.

Focus on establishing Gujarat as a model state for integrating clean energy practices in the dairy sector.

Commitment was secured to establish over 20 CBG plants in the state, over 30,000 individual biogas units at an estimated investment of over 1000 crores.



The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from cooperative leaders who expressed their willingness to support and adopt eco-friendly initiatives. Shri Patil encouraged all stakeholders to actively collaborate to meet India's energy and sustainability goals, by availing benefits of different government schemes enabling the dairy industry as a key player in the green revolution.



This initiative resonates with India's broader commitment to achieving energy self-reliance while contributing to global climate change mitigation efforts. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting renewable energy and supporting innovative models for sustainable development.



Senior officials from Department of Fertilizers, Department of Animal Husbandry, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas along with senior members of DDWS, including the Secretary and Joint Secretary & Mission Director, under the GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) initiative also attended.

