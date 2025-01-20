Coldplay Concert Mumbai: Shreya Ghoshal In Never-Seen-Before Avatar Grooves To Chris Martin's Voice With Hubby Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shreya Ghoshal, whose melodious voice has captivated millions of mind, was caught grooving on Chris Martin's songs at Coldplay concert in Mumbai. The attended the concert with his father Bishwajit Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukopadhyay on Sunday, January 20.



The 'Raabta' singer shared videos of the Coldplay Concert in Mumbai with friends and family. In the video, Ghoshal can be seen dancing singing Chris Martin's song. In one of the videos, she was caught sharing a warm hug with his more than 70-year-old father.

Shreya Ghoshal enjoys Chris Martin's song at Coldplay concert | Watch

This was Shreya Ghoshal's second concert of Chris Martin and his band Coldplay. In her Instagram post, she also shared that Chris Martin's songs were her favourite for years and how her father also enjoyed the Mumbai concert.

“Just pure love for @coldplay . Swipe till the last video to know everything. My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience,” read the caption on Shreya Ghoshal's instagram post.

Ghoshal also added how she was overwhelmed with emotions when the Grammy Award winner performed his superhit 'Fix you' song.



“My 70+ year old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up,” Ghoshal added.