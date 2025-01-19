Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Reflects Months Of Diplomatic Efforts: US President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US President Joe Biden confirmed today that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza is now in effect, highlighting that the agreement reflects months of efforts to achieve peace in the region.

In a speech delivered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Biden stated that he received confirmation of the release of three hostages from Gaza. He noted that the agreement implemented today is the same proposal he had put forward last May.

Biden called on incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump to take responsibility for implementing the agreement. He remarked that the guns have fallen silent today in Gaza and noted that around 700 aid trucks are set to enter Gaza Strip today to support civilians.

A man fixes a Palestinian flag atop the antenna of a destroyed building that was a clinic for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) at the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on January 19, 2025. (Photo by Omar Al Qattaa / AFP)

He emphasized that coordination with Qatar and Egypt was essential to the success of these negotiations. Biden underscored the importance of continuing support for allies in the region and believing in diplomacy backed by deterrence. He highlighted the long path leading to this agreement and stressed the need to remember the victims of this conflict while striving for a permanent solution that upholds diplomacy.

Joint mediation efforts by Qatar, in collaboration with Egypt and United States, succeeded in reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which came into effect this morning.

Earlier today, Al Qassam Brigades, military wing of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), handed over three Israeli detainees to International Committee of Red Cross in Gaza City, as part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israeli occupation.