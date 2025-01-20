Trump humorously vows to act like dictator on ‘day one’ of his second term

(MENAFN) United States President-elect Donald humorously vowed to act like a dictator – but only on "day one" of his upcoming term.



In a statement made to Fox News in December 2023 during his re-election campaign, Trump responded to a question about potential abuse of presidential power by listing his ambitious "day-one" priorities.



“I love this guy,” Trump told the audience, pointing to host Sean Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling.’”



Since then, Trump’s promises for his first day in office have expanded, covering everything from immigration reform to overhauling the federal government.



On Monday, Trump will take the oath of office, following a remarkable political comeback in November's elections.



The swearing-in ceremony will mark the official start of Donald Trump’s second term as president, with attention focused on how he will exercise his authority once back in the White House.



Trump is anticipated to sign a slew of executive orders in the early hours of his presidency, setting the tone for his next term in office.



MENAFN20012025000045016953ID1109107486