Fanatical Forces Challenging Hindus By Attacking Cows, Says K'taka BJP; Warns Of Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 20 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Monday claimed that incidents of on cows by fanatical forces were being planned to provoke and hurt Hindu sentiments in the state.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka said on Monday that the Karnataka must take this issue very seriously and put an end to these heinous acts immediately, else there would be an intense statewide protest.

Ashoka further stated,“Before the furore over the shocking inhuman incident of slashing of the udders of three cows during a festival in Chamarajpet subsided, another heinous act has come to light.

“In Salakoda village of Honnavar taluk, in Karwar district, miscreants have once again indulged in cruelty by slaughtering a pregnant cow, removing the calf from its womb, discarding it, and taking away the meat.”

“Honorable Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, repeated attacks on cows suggest a larger conspiracy at play. It appears to be a major jihadi plot involving fanatical and fundamentalist forces,” Ashoka underlined.

The incident of slashing of udders of three cows had created communal tension in Bengaluru.

Though the police had arrested one person in connection with the incident, the BJP had cried foul play by the government and staged a protest in this regard.

Close on the heels of this slashing of udder of cows, miscreants cutting the tail of a cow and inflicting injuries on the back of the animal had come to light in Nanjangud town of Mysuru district.

The latest incident had taken place in Karwar district when the pregnant cow had gone out to graze.

Commenting on the organisation of centenary celebrations to commemorate the occasion of completion of 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the AICC President at Belagavi by the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Ashoka questioned,“Does following Gandhi's ideals mean looting the funds of the Valmiki Development Corporation, which were meant for the welfare of the underprivileged? Or does it mean grabbing Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites that were meant for the homeless to build shelter?”

“Does adopting Gandhi's principles mean using the freedom that Gandhi secured to justify anti-national elements shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'? Or does it mean remaining silent when the sacred cow is slaughtered?” Ashoka slammed.