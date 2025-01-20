Introducing HMD Skyline: New Era Of European Innovation Arrives In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Human Mobile Devices (HMD), Europe's largest and the makers of phones, has announced the launch of the highly anticipated HMD Skyline 5G smartphone in Qatar. The grand unveiling took place in Qatar at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour on January 16, 2025, and was graced by the presence of notable personalities and dignitaries.

The HMD Skyline 5G is an innovative device designed to redefine smartphone technology, blending sustainability, style, and cutting-edge performance.

Priced at an affordable QR 1,499, it is crafted for young, tech-savvy consumers who value premium innovation and eco-consciousness.

The launch event was graced by the presence of esteemed representatives from Safari Group and Video Home & Electronic Centre – Jumbo Electronics. Distinguished attendees included Aboobacker Madappat, Chairman of Safari Group; Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman, MD & Vice Chairman of Video Home & Electronic Centre – Jumbo Electronics; Sudheesh Pookodan, CFO at Video Home & Electronic Centre – Jumbo Electronics; Tittu George, Head of Sales at Safari Group; Gobi Balakrishnan, Mobility Division Head at Video Home & Electronic Centre – Jumbo Electronics; Favas, Assistant Manager at Safari Group; and Shibesh, Showroom In-charge at Safari Group.

The HMD Skyline 5G comes equipped with an exceptional 108MP Triple Main Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide lens, delivering breathtaking photography and vibrant 4K videos. The 50MP AI Selfie Shooter features autofocus, eye-tracking, and gesture-based selfie capture, perfect for content creators.

The HMD Skyline is crafted from recycled aluminum, ensuring durability and environmental consciousness. Its innovative design allows for easy self-repair, making it a long-lasting and eco-friendly choice.

The innovative Digital Detox Mode empowers users to take a break from digital overload with customizable features and contact blocking, enabling a balanced lifestyle.

With a sleek design and striking colors like Blue Topaz, Neon Pink, and Twisted Black, the HMD Skyline features a battery life of up to 48 hours and Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. Its 800 battery cycles ensure longevity, while the Gen2 repairability adds convenience for users.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President of HMD in the AMEA Region, shared,“We are thrilled to launch the HMD Skyline in Qatar, a device tailored for Gen Z with cutting-edge technology, sustainable design, and repairability.

This smartphone is designed to meet the needs of young consumers seeking a premium yet affordable solution.” With its recent rebranding to Human Mobile Devices, the company is amplifying its market-leading initiatives in self-repairability and digital detox technology. The brand has also partnered with FC Barcelona as the club's Official Mobile Phone Partner, further strengthening its global presence.

The HMD Skyline 5G and other models like HMD Fusion, HMD Crest Max, HMD Pulse Pro, and HMD Aura are now available in Qatar in leading hypermarkets, retail stores and online stores. Jumbo Electronics is the official distributor for HMD Products in Qatar.