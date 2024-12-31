Bitget Launches Cat Gold Miner (CATGOLD) In Pre-Market Trading

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 1st, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, is thrilled to announce the launch of Cat Miner (CATGOLD) in pre-market trading , allowing users to trade CATGOLD in advance before it becomes available for spot trading.

Pre-market trading for CATGOLD began on December 30, 2024, and will run until January 9, 2025, with spot trading set to commence at 10:00 (UTC) on the same day. Following this, a seamless delivery period will take place, concluding at 23:00 (UTC) on January 9, 2025 .

Cat Gold Miner is an engaging GameFi platform and community builder hosted on Telegram. It allows players to earn $CATGOLD while participating in airdrops and building a mining empire. The platform encourages resource management and strategic gameplay to keep the tokens flowing. With a total supply of 10,000,000,000 CATGOLD, this project merges the appeal of gaming with decentralized finance, creating a unique experience for its users

Bitget's pre-market platform offers a unique over-the-counter (OTC) trading environment, enabling users to buy and sell new tokens before their official spot trading debut. The platform facilitates early price discovery and liquidity while ensuring a secure and transparent trading process.

Pre-market trades are conducted through Coin Settlement or USDT Settlement mechanisms:

Coin Settlement: Orders are periodically executed, with sellers required to maintain sufficient token balances. In cases of insufficient tokens, the system compensates buyers through the seller's frozen security deposit.

USDT Settlement: Trades are settled at the delivery end time using a weighted average index price from the last ten minutes to ensure fairness and transparency.

These mechanisms empower participants to engage in pre-market trading with confidence, leveraging the platform's robust infrastructure to facilitate seamless transactions.

Bitget's pre-market trading introduces early access to promising projects like Cat Gold Miner, enabling users to trade new tokens before their public debut. Buyers gain access to early liquidity and price discovery, while sellers benefit from flexible delivery options, ensuring an adaptable and user-centric trading experience.

This pre-market launch of CATGOLD aligns with Bitget's commitment to supporting innovative projects and delivering value-driven opportunities for its global community.

For further details about Cat Gold Miner (CATGOLD) and pre-market trading, users can visit here .

