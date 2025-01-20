Turkey’s TPAO plans major investment in Libya’s energy sector, eyes offshore potential
1/20/2025 2:35:15 AM
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish petroleum Corporation (TPAO) is poised to invest in Libya's energy sector, taking advantage of the country's vast untapped resources, General Manager Ahmet Turkoglu announced on Sunday.
Speaking at the Libya Energy and Economic Summit (LEES) 2025 in Tripoli during a panel titled "Libya: At the Nexus of the Global Energy Trade," Turkoglu emphasized TPAO’s renewed interest in Libya as part of its global expansion strategy.
“We are here because we see great potential,” Turkoglu stated, referring to Libya’s goal of increasing oil production to 2 million barrels per day. “I am sure Libya will achieve much more.”
Turkoglu also reiterated Ankara’s optimism about Libya’s energy future, saying that TPAO is prepared to invest significantly.
“In the past, we invested but unfortunately had to leave. Now, we plan to rebuild relations and are ready to invest billions of dollars in this great potential,” he remarked.
He highlighted Libya’s offshore energy sector as a key area for exploration, emphasizing that existing fields and brownfields present significant investment opportunities.
