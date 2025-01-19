Cinc Syrskyi On Deep Strikes Targeting Russian Defense Industry: Enemy Artillery Pressure Halves

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's artillery ammunition utilization rates halved as a result of Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, targeting their defense industry.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, who spoke in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko , broadcast on television, Ukrinform reports.

"Over several months now, the Russian army's artillery ammunition utilization rates have actually halved. If earlier the daily rate would reache 40,000, now it is much lower," said Syrskyi.

As the Commander-in-Chief noted, Ukraine managed to implement all measures planned to start launching strikes on targets inside Russia.

"We have fulfilled everything we set out to do. First, as a rule, we mainly strike military facilities that affect the actions of their troops. In addition, factories or plants that produce ammunition, missile parts, or dual-use products are targeted. Along with this, the enemy's oil refining industry facilities also become our targets," said Syrskyi.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of the day, as many as 125 combat clashes have occurred across the frontlines; currently, fighting continues in seven sectors of the front, with the Russian forces most actively attacking in the Pokrovsk sector.

Earlier, on the night of January 18, at least 10 Ukrainian drones hit an oil depot in Russia's Tula region.