Kucoin Launches Official Trump Token On Spot Trading Platform

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a top global exchange, is thrilled to announce the addition of the Official (TRUMP) token to its Spot trading platform, a milestone reflecting their commitment to broadening the diverse trading portfolio. Trading for TRUMP begins with a call auction on January 18, 2025, from 13:00 to 14:00 UTC, followed by regular trading at 14:00 UTC. Deposits are open immediately on the SOL-SPL network, with withdrawals starting at 10:00 on January 19, 2025.

$TRUMP token encapsulates a moment that transcended into a viral meme, symbolizing a remarkable chapter in digital culture. This token leverages the viral nature of modern memes to offer a unique asset in the blockchain space. The token is supported on KuCoin by trading bots including Spot Grid, Infinity Grid, and AI-driven strategies, enhancing trading flexibility and options for users.

To celebrate this launch, users depositing $TRUMP before January 22, 2025, will receive a 30 USDT trading fee discount, enhancing their trading experience. For more details about the token and to participate in the offering, visit KuCoin's official website .

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 38 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

