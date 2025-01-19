Shop Qatar Picks Second Raffle Draw Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Lucky winners of grand prizes were selected during the second raffle draw at Shop Qatar; the largest shopping festival organised by Visit Qatar.

Held at Old Doha on January 17, this marked the second of four raffle draws taking place during the near month-long shopping festival.

For every QR200 spent, shoppers are eligible to enter a draw and have a chance to win a set of grand and valuable prizes.

The upcoming two draws will take place on, January 24 at Place Vendôme, and February 1 at Doha Festival City. Entrants are in for an exciting and fun-filled time as they could potentially walk away with incredible prizes.

Every Friday lucky winners will win extraordinary prizes including luxury Exeed cars, cash rewards ranging from QR10,000 to QR100,000, and the grand prize of a Tesla Cybertruck.

There are also redemption booths across the participating 19 malls and shopping districts where visitors can redeem invoices and win vouchers.