National Iranian Gas Company delivers 149 mcm of gas to power plants

(MENAFN) The National Iranian Company (NIGC) reported that on Thursday, January 16, it delivered 149 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to the country’s power plants.



In a Friday statement from the Oil Ministry, it was noted that this gas occurred amid a new wave of cold weather sweeping across Iran. The 149 million cubic meters of gas delivered were crucial in ensuring the stability of the electricity grid during the winter, a time when gas consumption typically spikes.



Weather forecasts predict that temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days, prompting authorities to urge citizens to manage their energy usage to help maintain the stability of both gas and electricity networks.



The Iran Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Company (Tavanir) also issued a statement thanking the public for their efforts in optimizing energy consumption. It advised people to keep indoor temperatures between 18°C and 21°C, turn off unnecessary lights, and minimize the use of high-energy-consuming appliances to ensure a steady electricity supply.



In the past 24 hours, Iran's total gas consumption reached 867 mcm, with the residential and commercial sectors accounting for 69 percent of the total. The residential, commercial, and small industrial sectors used 599 mcm of gas during this period, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

MENAFN19012025000045015839ID1109105753