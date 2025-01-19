Many citizens reject to evacuate after Indonesia's volcano erupted

(MENAFN)

In eastern Indonesia, where a volcano has been ejecting smoke and ash, thousands of villagers rejected a government-led evacuation on Thursday, claiming they are used to the outbursts.



On Wednesday, Mount Ibu, which is situated in North Maluku province on the isolated island of Halmahera, erupted, launching a column of smoke up to four kilometers into the sky.



Local authorities promptly ordered the evacuation of 3,000 residents in six villages after Indonesia's Geological Agency immediately elevated the volcano's alert status to the highest level.



"So far, only one village has been evacuated, while people in the remaining five villages have refused to evacuate," stated the deputy for the local disaster management agency, Irfan Idrus.





He also said that the citizens who chose to stay called on they were used to Mount Ibu's eruptions.



As of Thursday morning, 517 citizens from the village nearest to the volcano had been relocated.





MENAFN19012025000045016953ID1109105375