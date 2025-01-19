Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience: The Power of Collaboration

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) As the world faces the pressing challenges of climate change and energy security, the MENA region stands at a pivotal juncture. While the obstacles are significant, the opportunities are even greater. With its unique mix of natural resources, strategic location, and ambitious national visions, the MENA region has the potential to become a global leader in sustainability and resilience. The key to unlocking this potential, however, lies in collaboration. By fostering partnerships, the region can accelerate its transformation and achieve the dual goals of decarbonization and economic growth.



The Case for Collaboration

Climate change knows no borders. Its impacts—ranging from water scarcity to extreme heat—are felt across the world, and the MENA region is no exception, in fact it is one of the most vulnerable. Governments, businesses, and communities must come together to develop and implement innovative solutions. Collaboration not only amplifies impact but also optimizes the use of resources and ensures that the benefits of sustainable development are shared equitably.

The numbers speak volumes. A study released last year by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Islamic Development Bank revealed that the MENA region could create 10 million new jobs by 2050 through decarbonization and green industrial growth. Additionally, GDP could accelerate to 7.2 percent, and employment could grow by 5.3 percent over the next three decades. These figures underscore the economic and social benefits of a united approach to tackling climate challenges.



However, these outcomes are not guaranteed. Achieving them requires a robust framework for collaboration that prioritizes actionable commitments, sustained investment, and inclusive participation.



Breaking Down Silos

One of the primary barriers to effective collaboration is the siloed nature of industries and sectors – governments and private sector organisations. Energy companies, water utilities, financial institutions, and governments often operate in isolation, despite their shared stakes in sustainability and their equally critical role in achieving net-zero targets. Breaking down these silos is essential to create synergies and drive innovation.



For example, the integration of the water and energy sectors—commonly referred to as the water-energy nexus—can significantly enhance resource efficiency. Collaborative initiatives in desalination powered by renewable energy or wastewater recycling for industrial use are just some examples of how cross-sector partnerships can yield transformative results.



Similarly, technology companies, with their expertise in artificial intelligence, big data, and IoT, can collaborate with traditional industries to optimize processes and reduce emissions. These partnerships not only contribute to environmental goals but also enhance operational efficiency and profitability.



Collaboration is also critical in mobilizing the financial resources needed for the transition to a low-carbon economy. The scale of investment required is immense, and neither the public nor private sector can shoulder it alone. Governments can set the stage by creating enabling policies and incentives, while private capital can drive innovation and scalability.



The transition to a green economy is not just about capital, technology and infrastructure; it’s also about people. The ILO-Islamic Development Bank study highlights the potential for job creation, but realizing this potential requires a skilled and adaptable workforce. This is another area where collaboration can make a difference.



Sustainability Forum Middle East

So, how do we facilitate cooperation in the drive for action and solutions? Platforms like the Sustainability Forum Middle East play a crucial role in fostering collaboration and bringing together stakeholders from across sectors, geographies, and both the public and private sectors to engage in dialogue, share knowledge, and forge new partnerships.



The Forum’s upcoming 3rd edition on January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain focuses on “Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience”. This theme reflects the urgency of the moment. Its workshops, panels, and networking sessions are designed to move beyond discussion and help attendees either establish or accelerate their net-zero journeys. We need to create partnerships that help us drive actional outcomes, whether it’s aligning on regulatory frameworks, sharing best practices, or launching joint ventures, such gatherings are catalysts for change on what is both an exciting and challenging road towards a low carbon, sustainable future.



We’re proud to have the support of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, the Supreme Council for Environment, AmCham Bahrain, and a long and prominent list of private sector partners who are truly dedicated to building a sustainable future.



We look forward to welcoming more than 400 regional and international business leaders, and climate and sustainability experts to take stock of where we are today as a region and the road ahead. The path to climate and energy resilience is not a solitary journey. It really is a collective endeavor that requires the active participation of all stakeholders—governments, businesses, communities, and individuals.



Collaboration is not just a strategy; it is a necessity, and we hope you will join us at next year’s Forum in January 2025 to accelerate this transition and realise its vast potential by helping to turn challenges into opportunities, drive meaningful change, and, ultimately, leave a legacy of resilience and prosperity for generations to come.







