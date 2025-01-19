Aramex Enhances Customer Service with Innovative Self-Service Kiosk in Dubai

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE; 14 January 2025: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has launched an innovative self-service kiosk at its main branch in Umm Ramool, Dubai. This marks the first time a logistics company has introduced an end-to-end solution of this kind in Dubai.

The OMNI Drop Off self-service kiosk allows customers to seamlessly pack, weigh, and ship parcels within minutes, all without the need for assistance from an operator.

Supplied by OMNIC, the Milan-based international R&D company that creates automation and self-service solutions for logistics, retail, e-commerce, and HoReCa, the Kiosk serves as a self-service point for Aramex customers, allowing them to send and return parcels without waiting in a queue or communicating with an agent.

Thanks to Intel Camera and AI technology, the kiosk provides accurate measurements of parcel dimensions for precise pricing, eliminating errors in the delivery process. Moreover, it analyzes parcels to detect forbidden items or substances for security purposes.

Elena Abboud, Global Innovation Manager at Aramex, said: "As part of our efforts to enhance customer experience, we are delighted to roll out the OMNI Drop-Off kiosk at our Umm Ramool branch in Dubai. The new solution is designed to seamlessly integrate into our customers' busy lives in cities like Dubai, offering a fast, reliable, and self-sufficient service. The project is in a pilot phase, and if successful, we plan to introduce it to multiple locations across the UAE and other countries, including those with 24/7 access such as malls and community centers. This allows our valued consumers to access our services at their convenience."

Ann Snitko, Chief Product Officer at OMNIC, commented: “OMNI Drop Off brings self-service experience to the first mile. We’ve already used to it in retail with equipment like self-checkout kiosks, allowing customers to shop conveniently without the cashier’s assistance – you pick the product, scan its barcode, pay for it, and leave the store. Such solutions are common and demanded in shopping, yet an innovation for sending parcels. With OMNI Drop Off, we aim to change that.”

The process takes just a few minutes and involves six simple steps:

1. The customer brings their parcel to the Aramex Umm Ramool branch.

2. The parcel is packed using materials available at the OMNI Drop-Off kiosk.

3. The parcel is weighed on the scale, while its dimensions are automatically measured.

4. Shipping details are entered, and payment is made.

5. The shipping label is printed, and the customer attaches it to the parcel.

6. The parcel is placed in a locker under the OMNI Drop-Off system for dispatch.

The kiosk serves as proof of concept and is already available for customers to use. The project, executed by OMNIC in collaboration with Aramex's Innovation Team, has the potential to scale across multiple branches after a successful three-month pilot phase.





