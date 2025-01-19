JUMEIRAH CARLTON TOWER CELEBRATES LONDON FASHION WEEK WITH TIMELESS TRIBUTE TO DAME MARY QUANT

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) United Kingdom, London, 16 January 2025: In honour of London Fashion Week, Jumeirah Carlton Tower is proud to celebrate fashion, culture, and the iconic style of the 1960’s with a vintage Mary Quant dress on display in the hotel’s lobby from Monday 3 February until Friday 28 February. This activation dates back to ‘Swinging London’ when the iconic fashion designer would host photoshoots, press days, and collection launches at the then new Carlton Tower Hotel. Commemorating 60 years of the miniskirt, this experience highlights the joining of high fashion and luxury hospitality, offering guests a glimpse into the transformative era of British fashion.



Renowned for her bold designs and pioneering spirit, Dame Mary Quant revolutionised fashion in the 1960’s with her vibrant, youthful creations. A trailblazer of the Swinging Sixties, she defined some of the most recognisable trends, from the miniskirt to pop art-inspired patterns, leaving an indelible mark on women’s fashion and culture worldwide. The vintage dress exhibited at Jumeirah Carlton Tower is a rare and exquisite example of her work, offering a nostalgic journey into the past reminding all the groundbreaking spirit of British fashion.



In addition to the dress display, the lobby will feature a vibrant, floral installation by the world-renowned florist, Moyses Stevens, designed to echo the dress in both colour palette and playful patterns. For those with a sweet tooth, the hotel’s talented chefs have crafted a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition dessert made with a delightful combination of vanilla and tonka, almond sponge, exotic fruit cream, finished off with decorative white chocolate flowers bursting with colours of purple and orange - enough to evoke a sense of youthfulness and delight, and even leave the more seasoned guests marvelling in surprise. The dessert is priced at £18.00 and is available at The Chinoiserie from Monday 3 February until Friday 28 February.



To further elevate the guest experience, Jumeirah Carlton Tower’s restaurant, La Maison Ani, headed by Chef Izu, will mark this moment with a unique cocktail. Bar Manager, Matteo Corsalini, has crafted a bespoke drink, The Modette, inspired by the Sixties' purple and orange design of the dress. Made with Champagne, blue pea tea cordial, Crème De Violette, King's ginger liqueur, British N3 Gin, lemon juice, and vegan foamer, this sophisticated cocktail perfectly complements the occasion. Guests will be able to perch at the stylish bar and enjoy the cocktail while taking in the chic surroundings. The Modette is priced at £18.00 and is available on the menu from Monday 3 February until Friday 28 February.



The vintage Mary Quant dress will be displayed until the close of London Fashion Week, providing a unique opportunity to engage with the history of British fashion.







MENAFN19012025006689014967ID1109105211