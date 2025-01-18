MUDA Scam: ED's Findings Against CM Siddaramaiah Escalate Political Tensions

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 19 (IANS) The latest findings of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), allegedly implicating Chief Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, have escalated tensions in Karnataka's scenario.

CM Siddaramaiah, named as the primary accused in the scam, appeared confident after recent by-election victories and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's clarification that there is no power-sharing agreement between them. However, Siddaramaiah now finds himself at the centre of a fresh controversy.

Karnataka BJP leaders have openly demanded CM Siddaramaiah's resignation and called for the MUDA scam investigation to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Karnataka High Court is set to hear a plea on January 27 seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

The ED's findings are expected to be a significant setback for the Chief Minister.

Petitioner in the MUDA scam, Snehamayi Krishna, speaking to IANS, said that the findings of the ED will undoubtedly be a setback for CM Siddaramaiah.

"This development has strengthened the struggle against him. It is highly unlikely that CM Siddaramaiah will tender his resignation. In this context, discussions about the next CM have already begun within the Congress party," he added.

"Initially, they claimed all the allegations were false. However, my petition is clear, and there are documents to substantiate it. The ED's findings on MUDA irregularities have validated my claims," he said.

The ED, Bangalore Zonal Office, has provisionally attached 142 immovable properties with nearly a market value of Rs 300 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the MUDA scam.

According to the ED, the former MUDA commissioner, D.B. Natesh, played a key role in the illegal allotment of compensation sites, including sites allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, B.M. Parvathi.

The ED's statement revealed that sites were also allotted in the names of benamis and dummy individuals associated with influential people and real estate developers. Evidence of illegal gratification, including immovable properties, MUDA sites, and cash, was uncovered during the investigation.

Sources confirm that the ED has sought further information regarding 631 sites allegedly allotted illegally to influential persons by MUDA.

On December 14, 2024, a letter requesting this information was sent to MUDA.

Investigations have revealed that a former MUDA Commissioner obtained 198 sites for himself and his family members.

Additionally, a Member of the Legislative Council from Mysuru allegedly received 128 sites.

The MUDA scam reportedly involves more than 4,000 illegal site allotments, made in violation of all existing rules. These revelations are expected to put CM Siddaramaiah under intense scrutiny.

The Chief Minister is the primary accused in the case, with his wife B.M. Parvathi listed as the second accused. Investigations also target other individuals who benefited from illegal allotments through MUDA.

The BJP is likely to amplify its demand for Siddaramaiah's resignation over the allegations. However, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has said that there is no question of the Chief Minister stepping down.

“First, the scams of the previous BJP government in Karnataka must be addressed,” Shivakumar asserted.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has reserved its judgment on a petition filed by former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, seeking to quash charges against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The BJP has accused the Congress-led government of using the POCSO case against Yediyurappa to deflect attention from corruption allegations in the MUDA scam and the Tribal Welfare Development Board scam.

Congress leaders had previously said that Yediyurappa would face imprisonment in the case, leaving the outcome of the judgment highly anticipated.

Siddaramaiah also faces investigations by the Lokayukta and the ED for allegedly acquiring 14 MUDA sites for his family, bypassing all regulations.

The Chief Minister has filed a petition seeking the quashing of proceedings against him in the case.

The FIR against Siddaramaiah cites multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), and 406 (criminal breach of trust), among others. Charges have also been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, and the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act.

CM Siddaramaiah has maintained that the charges are politically motivated, stating that if the BJP tries to pursue the matter for political gains, he knows how to handle it.

It remains to be seen how the BJP's state unit, currently mired in internal conflicts, will proceed with its agitation against CM Siddaramaiah.