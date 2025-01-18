عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Yermak Arrives In France To Continue Bilateral Dialogue

Ukraine's Yermak Arrives In France To Continue Bilateral Dialogue


1/18/2025 10:13:09 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak discussed the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and France with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Noel Barrot.

Yermak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today I'm working in France. In continuation of the dialogue between President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and the leader of France, Emmanuel Macron, and their meeting, which took place in December, I met with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot of France," Yermak noted.

Read also: Yermak discusses preparations for Recovery Conference with Italian ministe

According to the Presidential Office chief, "we discussed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as European unity and countering Russia."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Yermak met in Italy with the Minister of Enterprises and Production, Adolfo Urso.

MENAFN18012025000193011044ID1109104648


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search