Ukraine's Yermak Arrives In France To Continue Bilateral Dialogue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak discussed the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and France with the of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Noel Barrot.

Yermak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today I'm working in France. In continuation of the dialogue between President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and the leader of France, Emmanuel Macron, and their meeting, which took place in December, I met with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot of France," Yermak noted.

According to the Presidential Office chief, "we discussed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as European unity and countering Russia."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Yermak met in Italy with the Minister of Enterprises and Production, Adolfo Urso.