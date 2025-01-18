Polkadot Rollup, Hyperbridge, Extends Initial Relayer Offering After Selling Over 52 Million Tokens

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Zurich, Switzerland, January 17th, 2025, Chainwire

Hyperbridge Extends Token Offering Deadline, Token Generation Event Set for Q1 2025

Following the successful launch of its mainnet and Gateway Token Bridge, Hyperbridge announces the extension of its Initial Relayer Offering (IRO) deadline to February 28th, 2025. This decision comes in response to overwhelming demand, with over 52 million tokens out of the total 100 million already sold.

The extension offers prospective participants a limited-time opportunity to join the Hyperbridge network, with early buyers still eligible for bonuses. As Hyperbridge expands its reach, this extension provides a final window for supporters to secure their position within the ecosystem.



50% Bonus Already Claimed: Early participants who joined before the initial deadline secured a 50% token bonus, a testament to Hyperbridge's commitment to rewarding early adoption. 15% Bonus Available: A limited opportunity remains for participants to receive a 15% bonus on their token purchase.

Hyperbridge's mainnet launch marks a notable advancement in its journey toward transforming blockchain interoperability. The protocol has integrations with many ecosystems, including Ethereum, Optimism, Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, zkVerify, Gnosis, Bifrost, and more.

The Gateway Token Bridge is already live, enabling secure, scalable cross-chain token transfers, messaging, and state queries. These integrations position Hyperbridge as a key contributor to the advancement of cross-chain applications.

Hyperbridge is set to hold its Token Generation Event in Q1 2025, and participants in the IRO will be among the first to receive their tokens, unlocking opportunities to actively engage with the protocol.

With its advanced zk-technology and focus on security, Hyperbridge has already seen rapid adoption, supported by integrations across major blockchain ecosystems. The protocol's hub model ensures scalability and reliability, attracting developers, DAOs, and DeFi projects looking for robust cross-chain solutions.

Regarding utility for the Hyperbridge token, $BRIDGE: a minimal BRIDGE token fee is required for transactions. So transactions such as cross-chain messages, storage queries, and state reads will use the token. Tokens collected as transaction fees are used to fund incentives and rewards for both relayers and block producers. Hence the token is planned to have zero inflation. The token will also be used for governance.

About Hyperbridge

Hyperbridge is a cryptoeconomic coprocessor for secure, verifiable interoperability powered by consensus and storage proofs. Hyperbridge is the HTTPS of blockchain interoperability, providing developers with onchain and off-chain SDKs for securely sending cross-chain messages (POST requests) and reading on-chain storage (GET requests).

About Polytope Labs

Polytope Labs is a collective of researchers and engineers founded by core developers of Ethereum, Polkadot, and IBC. Focused on addressing fundamental infrastructure problems that continue to hold back the crypto industry, such as interoperability, scalability, and privacy. The team believes that Web3 is the next evolutionary step of the internet, and is fully committed to advancing truly decentralized technologies.

