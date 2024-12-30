Bitget Expands Gamefi Offerings With Ogcommunity (OGC) Listing

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 30th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of OGCommunity (OGC) in its Innovation, Web3, and GameFi Zone. This addition underscores Bitget's commitment to promoting innovative projects that integrate gaming, community engagement, and earning opportunities within the Web3 ecosystem. Deposits for OGC are already open, with trading set to begin on December 30, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC), and withdrawals available starting December 31, 2024, at 13:00 (UTC).

About OGCommunity

OGCommunity is a dynamic platform designed to connect users worldwide, providing opportunities to share experiences, grow, and actively participate in the gaming industry. The platform serves as a hub for discovering new games, streams, tournaments, and other events while offering users the chance to influence game development through direct feedback. By shaping future projects based on community input, OGCommunity ensures a user-focused gaming experience. Beyond its gaming features, the platform provides earning opportunities, helping users enhance their skills and gain rewards in a comprehensive ecosystem.

PoolX Airdrop

To commemorate the listing, Bitget is introducing a PoolX airdrop activity, with 11,250,000 OGC tokens available for distribution. Participants can lock BTC or ETH from December 28, 2024, at 11:00 (UTC), to January 1, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC). Pre-locking starts on December 27, 2024, at 12:00 (UTC). The distribution will be proportional to the amount of BTC or ETH locked by each participant relative to the total locked in the pool.

Interested users can find more details on the activity are available at:

Bitget is also offering a special promotion for OGC buyers. For seven days only, users can purchase OGC with credit or debit cards at 0% fees . This offer supports over 140 currencies, including EUR, GBP, AUD, and many others.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .