In Vovchansk Sector, Border Guards Repelled Assault, Captured 6 Russians
Date
1/18/2025 10:13:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the Forpost brigade of the Kramatorsk border guard detachment repelled an assault in the Vovchansk direction, destroyed enemy equipment and captured six Russian invaders.
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this on facebook and posted a video.
“The enemy does not give up trying to break through and this time was stopped by drone and artillery strikes. The infantry ended the battle by capturing the invaders, who thanked us for saving their lives,” the statement reads.
Video: State Border Guard Service
As Ukrinform reported earlier, near Vovchansk, the invaders are making unsuccessful assault on the positions of the Defense Forces under the cover of bad weather.
