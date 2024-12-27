New Meme Coin Pepeto Launches Presale New Impressive Measures To Engage Pepeto Army

(MENAFN- Chainwire) CALIFORNIA, United States, December 27th, 2024, Chainwire

Pepeto's Social Presence Reaches New Milestone

With a combined social media following of over 45,800 across platforms, the God of Frogs, Pepeto , is making a mark in the memecoin space. Across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, and TikTok, Pepeto has cultivated a thriving and engaged community. Boasting 1.61k YouTube subscribers, 9,310 followers on X, 1,180 TikTok followers, 18,157 Telegram subscribers, and 15,600 Instagram followers, the Pepeto Army's expanding presence underscores the project's growth as it prepares for 2025.







Pepeto Launches Christmas Marketing Campaign with Rewards and Surprises for 2025

Pepeto has officially announced its latest marketing campaign through its social media channels, spreading festive cheer with a special holiday message wishing its community a Merry Christmas. Alongside the warm wishes, the campaign unveiled three of the five steps in its January initiative designed to engage the Pepeto Army and reward their dedication. These steps include engaging with Pepeto's content by sharing and tagging its reels and stories, as well as showcasing support by interacting with posts across platforms. The remaining two steps will be revealed on January 1st , 2025, as part of a campaign that promises exciting prizes and live randomizer giveaways.







The Campaign That Gives Back to the Pepeto Army

In recognition of its passionate community, Pepeto has launched a marketing campaign with rewards designed to engage and excite. The campaign introduces five steps to participate, with the final two yet to be unveiled. Pepeto fans are invited to:

to all Pepeto social media channels.on every piece of social content across platforms.on Instagram and other social platforms.







Once these conditions are fulfilled, participants will be eligible for the last two steps, which will be revealed on January 1, 2025. The campaign will culminate in a live event where Pepeto's rewards will be distributed using secure randomizers, ensuring transparency and fairness.

The Campaign's Purpose

Pepeto's marketing campaign isn't just about giveaways; it's a way to unite its growing“army” while building anticipation for the next stage of the project. The live prizes and partnerships with notable influencers and brands add an extra layer of credibility and excitement, making this initiative a standout in the crypto space.

Getting Involved

Users can follow Pepeto on its official social media channels and be part of this campaign.

Pepeto outlines several ways for the community to engage and increase their chances of being part of the prize distribution. Supporters are encouraged to follow Pepeto's official social media channels on platforms like X, Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, and TikTok. Interacting with Pepeto's content-such as adding comments or amplifying visibility by sharing and tagging reels or stories-can also enhance participation.

These activities can not only strengthen community bonds but also pave the way for a rewarding experience as Pepeto continues to engage its audience in meaningful and creative ways.

In addition to its vibrant community initiatives, Pepeto's utility-driven ecosystem sets it apart in the memecoin space. The Pepeto platform is designed to empower users with a robust suite of tools, including a cross-chain bridge for seamless token swaps across different blockchains, a swap feature for efficient trading, and a zero-fee exchange platform.

These utilities aim to foster liquidity, accessibility, and adoption for current and future memecoins.

ABOUT PEPETO

Pepeto is an innovative cryptocurrency project that merges the world of memecoins with a robust utility-driven ecosystem. Designed to support the next generation of tokens, Pepeto integrates a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge for seamless token swaps, and staking rewards for long-term investors.

For more information, users can visit the official Pepeto presale at

Official Links: