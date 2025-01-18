Where Dialogue Becomes Deals: Angola Oil & Gas To Host Launch Reception In Luanda On January 28

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The 2025 edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) and will be officially launched at a Reception Event in Luanda on January 28, 2025. This exclusive gathering – taking place at Lookal Beach Club from 18:00-21:00 – will set the stage for the highly anticipated 6th edition of Angola's premier oil and conference, scheduled for September 2025 .

In 2025, AOG continues its legacy as the foremost platform for fostering investments, forging partnerships and advancing oil and gas projects in Angola. The conference serves as the go-to event for uniting global financial institutions and technology providers with Angola's vast project and investment opportunities, representing the official deal-signing platform for the Angolan oil and gas industry. This next edition promises dynamic deal-signing opportunities, expanded topics for discussion and greater opportunity for collaboration, building on the success of previous editions to foster engagement and drive projects forward.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ... .

With strategic goals of maintaining crude oil production above one million barrels per day beyond 2027 while expanding the role of natural gas in its energy mix, Angola offers significant growth opportunities for exploration and production and service companies. Targeting an investment pipeline of more than $60 billion over the next five years, the country offers a range of on- and offshore acreage, from frontier blocks to mature assets to marginal fields and farm-in opportunities. The 2025 edition will follow the Q1 launch of an international bid round and anticipated milestones, including operations starting at the Cabinda oil refinery, production from Angola's first non-associated gas project, and the final investment decision on the country's inaugural green hydrogen project. These milestones underscore AOG as the platform of choice for advancing Angola's broad development agenda.

"The AOG conference has become the cornerstone of Angola's oil and gas dialogue, driving transformative deals and industry collaboration. The 2025 edition arrives at a pivotal moment for the country, offering opportunities in exploration, production, refining and energy transition projects. Our Launch Reception on January 28 invites industry leaders to celebrate Angola's achievements and prepare for another impactful event,” says Luis Conde, Event&Project Director at AOG producer Energy Capital&Power.

With Angola's oil and gas industry poised for significant growth in 2025, AOG will continue to be a driving force in connecting stakeholders, showcasing innovation and facilitating the deals that power Angola's energy ambitions. Industry leaders, policymakers, investors and stakeholders from Angola and across the globe are invited to attend the Launch Reception, which offers a unique opportunity to network, exchange insights and gain a first look at what the 2025 conference will bring.

