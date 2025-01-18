Seabra Clinches CSI4* Grand Prix, Qatari Riders Impress

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Duarte Seabra of Portugal surprised a top field to claim the CSI4* Grand Prix title while Qatari riders excelled in the CSI2* and Future Riders' category at the Al Shaqab on the final day of the second round of Doha International Equestrian Tour on Saturday.

As many as six different classes for the CSI1*, two-star and four-star categories, in addition to a round for the Future Riders were staged as the second round of the Tour witnessed more than 320 participations by local and international riders, with total prizes amounting to more than €500,000.

The marquee CSI4*- Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.55m class which added to the glorious lit up Longines outdoor arena of Al Shaqab threw up a surprise winner in Seabra. The Portuguese excelled on Dourados 2, a grey gelding, with a swift flawless round in 39.03 seconds in the jump-off for the top prize of €50,000.

Gerfried Puck of Austria had to settle for the second place with a time of 39.75 seconds on the back chestnut stallion Equitron Naxcel V. Puck won €40,000. German rider Jan Friedrich Meier-Zimmermann came in third place, achieving 38.97 seconds on the back of Aaron Dams.

German rider Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann on chestnut mate Iron Dames Dubai du Cedre finished third in 38.97 seconds to win €30,000.

The CSI4* Grand Prix podium finishers were crowned by Rashid Nasser al-Kaabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of Doha International Tour, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Noah al-Thani, Secretary-General of Qatar Equestrian Federation and Member of the Organising Committee.

Gaudiano dazzles to win CSI4*- Faults & Time - 1.45m

The international CSI4*- Faults & Time - 1.45m class had Emanuele Gaudiano taking two podium places. The Italian, riding bay stallion Nikolaj de Music, emerged as the winner in 50.84 seconds, and with darkbay stallion Vasco 118 he took the third podium spot finishing in 52.78 seconds. Portuguese Mariano Martinez Bastida, on bay gelding Belano Vd Wijnhoeve Z, was second finishing in 52.28 seconds. The winners were crowned by Saud al-Rumaihi, Director of Facilities and Logistics Support of Doha International Tour.

Meanwhile, Puck earlier bagged the CSI2* - Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.45m title. The Austrian stood out on bay mare Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve with a best jump off time of 33.76 seconds. Seabra on bay mare Geniale Star Kervec finished runner-up, clocking 35.37 seconds. Italian Roberto Previtali with a time of 37.08 seconds on chestnut stallion Qashquai SB was third. The winners were crowned by Ali bin Yousef al-Rumaihi, Member of the Board of Directors of QEF.

Qatar's Haidan wins CSI2* 1.35m class

Qatari rider Hussain Said Haidan excelled in the international CSI2* - Faults & Time - 1.35m class as he rode Viahipi d'Auzay, a chestnut gelding, impressively to claim the title with a clear round of 52.06 seconds. Saudi Arabia's Bader Alfard, on grey mare Hw Cosette, was the runners-up with a time of 53.5 seconds on Cosette, while Frenchman Antoine Ermann on bay stallion Je T'Adore finished third place with a time of 56.41 seconds. The winners were crowned by Nasser al-Kuwari, Director of Support Services at the tournament.

The international CSI1*- Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.25m - was won by Abdulaziz Fahad Aleid of Saudi Arabia, who combined with bay gelding Kayenne Of de Rocky Mounten, to time 35.86 seconds in the jump-off. His compatriot Khaled Alhady, riding chestnut gelding Doremi du Flot Z, was second in 36.07 seconds, while Qatar's promising rider Haya Khalid al-Hitmi rode Hustique, a lightbay mare, with poise to clock 37.86 seconds for the third podium place.

The CSI1* - Immediate Jump Off - 1.15m - event was won by Moroccan Achraf Oualla, who astride bay gelding Diamant D Amour, topped with a time of 31.46 seconds. His compatriot Omar Qermane on darkbrown mare Filerna followed in 32.99 seconds, while Qatar's Hamad Nasser al-Qadi claimed the third place, riding bay mare No Limit MB in 33.97 seconds.

Nayla bint Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani shines in Future Riders

In the National Competition - Optimum Time – 1.00m class at the Longines indoor arena of Al Shaqab, Nayla bint Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani showed her class as she guided Bon Suela to return the best time of 67.23 seconds, 0.23 seconds behind the ideal time and claim the title.

Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, 0.41 seconds behind the ideal time, riding Zion II was second, while the third best time was achieved by Egypt's Yassin Mohamed Khalifa on Fanta Sparta, 0.91 seconds behind the ideal time.

