Ultimate Trump Inauguration Day Guide: When, Where, What And How Of January 20 Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald will officially become the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20. The day, marked as“Inauguration Day”, will see Trump move back into the White House for the second term as the US President. He will not only take oath as the President but also attend a number of formal balls.

When is Inauguration Day?

The Inauguration Day occurs every four years on January 20 (or January 21 if January 20 falls on a Sunday). The inauguration ceremony takes place at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.

Where will Trump's inauguration take place?

In recent years, presidents have been sworn in from an enormous temporary platform on the Capitol's scenic West Lawn. But this year, owing to forecast of intense cold weather, it will take place inside in the Capitol Rotunda.

This will be Trump's second inauguration day. He previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021.

What happens on Inauguration Day?

The Inauguration Day marks the end of the term of one President and start of the successor's administration.

The vice-president-elect, JD Vance in this case, is sworn in first and repeats the same oath of office, in use since 1884, as senators, representatives, and other federal employees.

Around noon (12 pm EST or 10:30 pm IST), the president-elect, Donald Trump in this case, will recite the oath in accordance with Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution.

List of events scheduled on Inauguration Day

Trump's inauguration day will begin with a service at St John's Church, Lafayette Square. Besides the swearing-in ceremony, inaugural events include the inaugural address, and the pass in review.

Here's a line-up of events expected to happen on January 20 and a fun fact about them as mentioned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC):

Performances: Musical performances and opening remarks are set to begin at 09:30 am EST Monday (8:00 pm IST). This will be followed by the swearing-in of Trump and Vance inside the Capitol rotunda.

Vice President's Swearing-In Ceremony: Until 1937, the Vice President was sworn into office in the Senate chamber.

President's Swearing-In Ceremony: There have been 58 formal Presidential Inaugural ceremonies, held at more than 10 different locations.

Inaugural Address: Next, Trump will give inaugural address. Since George Washington in 1789, every President has delivered an Inaugural address, ranging from 8,445 words to just 135.

Honorary Departure: Following the Swearing-In Ceremonies on the West Front of the US Capitol, the outgoing President and First Lady leave the Capitol to begin their post-presidential lives.

Signing Ceremony: Trump will head to the President's Room just off the Senate Chamber in the US. Capitol. This is where the first official actions take place. The new President gathers there with aides and Members of Congress to sign nominations and sometimes memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders.

Inaugural Luncheon: Since 1953, the JCCIC has hosted a luncheon at the US Capitol for the new President, Vice President, and guests.

This is usually followed by a parade that goes from the Capitol building down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Pass in Review: The President and Vice President will make their way to the East Front steps of the Capitol where they will review military troops before leading a procession of ceremonial military regiments, citizens' groups, marching bands, and floats down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Three Inaugural Balls: Later in the evening, Trump will appear at three inaugural balls throughout the city. These are the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball. He is expected to speak at all three.

Will Trump and Vance user personal Bible for swearing-in ceremony?

The President and the Voce-President will take oath while placing their hand on a book - usually, but not always, a Bible - and recite the oath of office.

According to BBC, Trump will use two - a personal Bible given to him by his mother in 1955 and the historic Lincoln Bible, a velvet-bound volume used at President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration in 1861.

Vance will also swear on a personal Bible, a family copy that belonged to his maternal great-grandmother, BBC reported with citing the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

Who is expected to attend Trump's inauguration?

Around 200,000 people are expected to show up in Washington DC. These could include Trump supporters and protesters, Many US senators and House member, as well as guests of the incoming administration.

Billionaire tech chiefs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg may attend the ceremony.

The list of guests also includes names of world leaders. China's Vice President Han Zheng will also attend, according to BBC. However, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is not expected to attend the event.

Former presidents and first ladies are often on the guest list, but former first lady Michelle Obama will skip this year's inauguration, her office had informed earlier.

All living former presidents - Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama - will attend, as will their wives, except for Michelle Obama. Joe Biden will also me there.

Who is singing at Trump's inauguration?

Trump inauguration 2.0 is in better shape. Country star Carrie Underwood will sing "America the Beautiful" during the swearing-in ceremony, Reuters reported.

Country singer Lee Greenwood, whose patriotic anthem "God Bless the USA" is standard at Trump rallies, will also perform.

Meanwhile, A pre-inauguration rally Sunday will include a performance by the Village People, whose 1970s-era "Y.M.C.A." is another Trump event staple, in addition to Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Country musicians including Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts and Gavin DeGraw plus the Village People will perform across Trump's three official inaugural balls.

How to watch Trump's inauguration?

One can buy tickets to the event. Members of Congress receive a number of tickets to the ceremony, which they can distribute to their constituents.

If not in person, one can also watch the event remotely. The White House will livestream the inauguration.

How do you get tickets to the presidential inauguration?

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies makes a limited number of inauguration tickets available to the public through members of Congress.

Tickets are free and allow you to watch in person on the grounds of the US Capitol as the president and vice president are sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Tickets will be available from your members of Congress in the weeks leading up to the inauguration. Some members may begin accepting requests for tickets before then.

Trump's orders on first day

Trump is likely to sign 100 executive orders on Day 1 of office. Among other promises, he has pledged to launch a mass deportation program and increase oil drilling. He has also said he might immediately begin pardoning January 6 rioters, his followers who ransacked the Capitol in 2021.