South Korea Faces Violent Protests As Court Extends President Yoon Suk Yeol's Detention

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A South Korean court on Sunday extended President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention for up to 20 days, leading to violent protests by hundreds of angry supporters who stormed the court building, smashed windows and broke inside.

Yoon last week became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested as he faces allegations of insurrection related to his stunning, short-lived Dec. 3 declaration of martial law that has plunged the country into turmoil.

Shortly after the court's decision was announced around 3 a.m. (1800 GMT) on Sunday, his supporters swarmed the building, overwhelming riot police trying to keep them at bay.

Footage showed protesters blasting fire extinguishers at lines of police guarding the front entrance, before they flooded inside, destroying office equipment and furniture.

Police, who restored order a few hours later, said they had so far arrested 46 protesters.

"We will track down till the end more of those who committed illegal acts or instigated and assisted," the Seoul Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

There were around 40 minor injuries sustained during the chaos but no serious injuries reported, an emergency responder near the court said.

With a requirement either to petition to extend Yoon's detention or free the impeached president within 48 hours, South Korean investigators asked a Seoul court on Friday to hold him for longer after he refused to be questioned.

After a 5-hour hearing on Saturday, which Yoon attended, the Seoul Western District Court opted to grant the investigators' request due to "concern that the suspect may destroy evidence," the court said in a statement.