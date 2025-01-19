Tiktok Ban In US: Will Donald Trump 'Deprioritise' And Find An 'Alternative'? Here Is What He Proposed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald announced on Saturday that he would“most likely” grant TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban after he takes office on Monday. With 170 million American users awaiting news, Trump told NBC that the extension is "appropriate" and indicated he would likely announce it on Monday, AP reported.

TikTok, the Chinese-owned app that has captivated nearly half of all Americans, announced on Friday it will go dark in the U.S. on Sunday unless the Biden administration assures companies like Apple and Google they won't face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect. Following a Supreme Court ruling on Friday, TikTok must sever ties with its China-based parent, ByteDance, or shut down its U.S. operations to address national security concerns, as reported by the Associated Press.

The White House dismissed TikTok's Friday comment as a stunt, reiterating on Saturday that it was up to the incoming Trump administration to take action, increasing the likelihood of a shutdown on Sunday.

“We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

It's not clear if TikTok has met the high legal bar to win a 90-day reprieve from Trump -- which requires having binding agreements in place to enable ByteDance to complete a sale of TikTok by mid-April.

The Chinese embassy in Washington on Friday accused the US of using unfair state power to suppress TikTok.“China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” a spokesperson said.