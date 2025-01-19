Chennai Rains: Yellow Alert For Heavy Rains Predicted In THESE Areas Of Tamil Nadu - Know IMD Weather Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai rains: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to IMD, a trough in easterlies lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast in lower levels. Under its influence, scattered Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Chennai rains: Which places to see heavy rains?

According to IMD, Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi districts. In addition to this, thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

In addition to this, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over South Tamil Nadu; at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places.

The weather department has predicted moderate rain with light thunderstorm over Chennai and neighbourhood.

According to IMD, Light to moderate rain has been predicted to occur at a few places over South Tamil Nadu and at one or two places over North Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal areas on January 20 and 21. However, after that, dry weather is likely to prevail over these areas on 22, 23 and 24 January.

Weather forecast in other parts of the country

According to the weather department, dense fog conditions is very likely to continue to prevail during night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Bihar & Odisha till 19 January. It will also affect Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan on January 19 and 20, East Rajasthan from January 19 to 21, Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim until January 20, and Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until January 21.