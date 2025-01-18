Minister Hails Media Role In Supporting Society, State Interests, Protecting National Unity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) – of Communication, Mohammad Momani, emphasized the vital role of national in supporting and protecting society, its values, and national unity from the negative risks prevalent on some social media platforms, such as hate speech, character assassination, rumors, and misleading content.Momani made these remarks during a meeting with a group of news website publishers at the of Government Communication, attended by its Secretary-General, Zaid Nawaiseh, on Saturday. The meeting is part of a series of regular consultations with various segments of the media landscape in the Kingdom.Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, explained that the ministry is nearing completion of the first phase of a future vision for the national media scene, which involves consultative meetings with diverse media stakeholders in Jordan. The second phase will include forming specialized working groups from media sectors to propose realistic solutions to challenges facing their work. The third phase will focus on drafting a document outlining the future media vision, complete with actionable and measurable tools. This vision is expected to be announced by mid-year.He reiterated the importance of a collaborative relationship between the government and the media to serve the national interest. He noted that the government, under the directives of Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, is open and maintains an equal stance with all media outlets.He highlighted the necessity for media outlets to keep pace with rapid technological and digital advancements, ensuring that their tools align with global best practices. These practices increasingly leverage digitization as a means to deliver messages to communities more swiftly and broadly.During the meeting, the Minister of Government Communication listened to the journalists' inputs and questions, which addressed the current state of media and the primary challenges they face.Journalists raised concerns about the need to regulate unprofessional practices by some social media users who aim to harm national unity. They also highlighted the issue of individuals practicing journalism illegally.They emphasized the importance of activating the roles of media spokespersons in ministries and governmental institutions to ensure a smooth flow of information to media outlets and the public.Additionally, they stressed the need to support Jordan's positions calling for an end to Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and to continue providing aid to the people in Gaza. They also underscored the importance of supporting the security and stability of Lebanon and Syria