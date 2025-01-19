Dreama Wins Sanabel Award For Social Responsibility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Dreama Orphan Care Centre won the Sanabel Award for Social Responsibility in the field of orphan care in the GCC countries for the year 2024, in a grand ceremony held in the Kingdom of Bahrain that included many Gulf institutions and under the auspices of H H Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of the King of Bahrain for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation.

The Sanabel Award for Social Responsibility in the field of orphan care in the GCC countries, in its third session, which is organised in cooperation between the Sanabel Association for Orphan Care and the Regional Network for Social Responsibility, is a strong incentive for the Dreama Centre to continue its services. This achievement represents the culmination of the centre's continuous efforts to provide the best care for our orphaned children.

On this occasion, Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed Al Thani, Executive Director of the Orphan Care Centre (Dreama), expressed her pride in the centre winning this prestigious award, and considered this award as an incentive and encouragement to provide the best care for our orphaned children.

She said,“This award is a certificate of appreciation for our efforts in providing a safe and stable environment for orphans, and enabling them to build a bright future. Therefore, winning this award is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning of a new phase of continuous giving, as we will work hard to develop our programs and services to meet the needs of our children. Al Thani stressed that this achievement is the result of collective work, expressing her thanks to all partners and supporters who contributed to achieving this success.”

She added,“Winning this award at this major Gulf forum represents recognition of our pioneering role in the field of orphan care at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and encourages us to continue striving to achieve our vision of enhancing the social integration of children and empowering them.”