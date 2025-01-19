Trump’s “official” meme coin, TRUMP, rose to USD14M

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump’s “official” meme coin, TRUMP, has rose to approximately USD14 billion market capitalization within few hours of its launch, in line with cryptocurrency experts. The Solana-based meme token was exposed early on Saturday, two days ahead of Trump’s inauguration as the 47th leader of the United States.



The token begun trading at a starting price of USD0.1824, but in five hours had rose more than 8,000 percent, trading at about USD14.4 as of 08:00 GMT, in line with Dexscreener. Its market cap remained at USD14 billion at the time. More than 66,000 buyers have so far purchased the token, outpacing the approximately 18,000 sellers. Liquidity also rose, hitting USD388 million.



Trump stated the launch of the coin on his official Truth Social and X accounts.



“My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW,” the president-elect posted on his social media platform.



