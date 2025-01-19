Google declines to adopt EU-mandated fact-checking measures

(MENAFN) has reiterated its refusal to implement fact-checking features in its search results or YouTube content, despite new requirements under European Union regulations, according to a report by Axios on Thursday.



In a letter obtained by the outlet, the US tech giant confirmed it would maintain its current content moderation practices and resist integrating fact-checking results into its ranking systems or removal processes.



Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, addressed the issue in a letter to Renate Nikolay, deputy director general at the European Commission, asserting that the EU’s proposed fact-checking measures are “not appropriate or effective” for Google’s platforms.



The strengthened EU Code of Practice on Disinformation, introduced in 2022 as part of the Digital Services Act (DSA), calls for tech companies to adopt stricter anti-disinformation practices, including fact-checking tools. While initially voluntary, EU officials have sought to formalize the code into mandatory regulations under the DSA.



Google’s decision to withdraw from the voluntary agreement signals its departure from the EU's framework before it becomes legally binding. Walker defended the company’s existing moderation efforts, citing features like SynthID watermarking and AI-generated content disclosures on YouTube as examples of its proactive approach. He also highlighted their effectiveness during last year’s global election cycle.

