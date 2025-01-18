(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A group of unidentified saboteurs set ablaze two communication towers near the city of Krasnodar, Russia.

That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (HUR ), Ukrinform reports.

On the night of January 17, the movement of resistance to the destroyed two communication towers near Krasnodar, setting them on fire, the HUR agency noted.

to publish data on Russian "producers of death

Resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine has been growing in the aggressor state.

As Ukrinform reporter earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an oil depot in Russia's Tula region and Russian air defense systems in the temporarily captured territories of Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Photo: snapshot