Saboteurs Destroy Communication Towers Near Russia's Krasnodar - Ukraine's Defense Intel

1/18/2025 10:09:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A group of unidentified saboteurs set ablaze two communication towers near the city of Krasnodar, Russia.

That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (HUR ), Ukrinform reports.

On the night of January 17, the movement of resistance to the Putin Regime destroyed two communication towers near Krasnodar, setting them on fire, the HUR agency noted.

Read also: HUR to publish data on Russian "producers of death

Resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine has been growing in the aggressor state.

As Ukrinform reporter earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an oil depot in Russia's Tula region and Russian air defense systems in the temporarily captured territories of Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Photo: snapshot

MENAFN18012025000193011044ID1109104029


UkrinForm

Category

Date

