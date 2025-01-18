Kiosco Marietta Square Wins 2024 Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kiosco Marietta Square, the Mediterranean-European bistro that has become Marietta's downtown favorite, is proud to announce its 2024 Best of Georgia Award recognition. This prestigious honor, hosted by Gbj, celebrates businesses chosen by the community, highlighting Kiosco's commitment to connection, craft, and exceptional hospitality.



Unlike awards decided by critics or committees, the Best of Georgia Awards are voted on by customers, making Kiosco's achievement a deeply personal milestone.“We're thrilled and humbled to receive this recognition,” says the owner of Kiosco Marietta Square.“This award reflects the love and connection we strive to create with every meal and every event. It's truly an honor to be part of our community's celebrations and daily lives.”



With a menu inspired by Mediterranean heritage, Kiosco serves up more than just meals-it offers an experience. From the juicy lamb kofta skewers to the comforting shrimp and grits, every dish celebrates flavor and tradition. Breakfasts like vanilla-infused French toast and healthy omelets draw early risers, while evening diners linger over Spinach roasted Seabass and a glass from Kiosco's broad wine selection.



Yet, the magic of Kiosco goes beyond its food. With a vibrant atmosphere and all-day bistro charm, the restaurant has become a beloved spot for intimate gatherings, milestone celebrations, and casual meals alike. Whether hosting catered events, planning private parties, or simply sharing a leisurely dinner, Kiosco leaves guests with more than just satisfied appetites-it leaves them with cherished memories.



This dedication to creating connection is what earned Kiosco its Best of Georgia Award. Customers didn't just vote for their favorite restaurant; they voted for a place that feels like home. From signature cocktails to Mediterranean eggplant chips, every detail reflects Kiosco's passion for hospitality and community.



Winning the Best of Georgia Award is a proud achievement for Kiosco, but it also fuels their ongoing commitment to serving as a cornerstone of connection and flavor in Marietta Square. As the team celebrates this honor, they remain focused on what they do best: creating an inviting space where food and fellowship come together.



For those who haven't yet experienced Kiosco's charm, now is the perfect time to visit and discover why this bistro has captured the hearts-and votes-of its community. Learn more about the Best of Georgia Awards at Gbj and reserve your table for a dining experience that's as rich in flavor as it is in heart.



For more information click here.

Kiosco Marietta Square

Kiosco Marietta Square

+1 770-485-5683

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.