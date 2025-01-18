FSB claims Russian counterspies deceived Kiev into paying them USD100,000
(MENAFN) Russian counterintelligence agents have reportedly tricked Ukraine into paying $100,000 as part of a sting operation, according to officials from the federal Security Service (FSB). The Ukrainian military intelligence agency HUR had allegedly offered $1 million to Russian forces near Gorlovka for a surprise retreat.
After uncovering the plan, Russian military and counterintelligence agents launched an operation to counteract the move, ultimately deceiving the Ukrainians into making an advance payment of $100,000. The funds were redirected to Moscow, and the operation also allowed Russia to track Ukrainian troop movements and positions.
The FSB statement claimed that the operation led to preemptive strikes on Ukrainian forces, resulting in significant losses in both personnel and equipment. The sting began when Ukrainian forces approached troops protecting the Gagarin coal mine in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, a key location for defending Gorlovka. The Ukrainian forces believed they could seize the mine without resistance, but the operation was a trap set by Russian counterintelligence, leading to a failed attempt and a retreat.
In addition to the financial offer, Ukraine allegedly promised to help the Russian soldiers escape and resettle in a European country under new identities.
