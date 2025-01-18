(MENAFN) Slovak politicians Andrej Danko and Tibor Gaspar have accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of halting Russian transit through Ukraine as a motivated decision aimed at appeasing the West. The move, which cut off gas supplies to several EU countries, including Slovakia, Austria, and Italy, has sparked criticism, especially within Slovakia, where the prime minister, Robert Fico, has threatened to veto EU initiatives supporting Ukraine.



Danko and Gaspar argue that the decision harms the economies of EU member states, including Ukraine itself, which stands to lose billions in transit fees. They view Zelensky’s action as serving Western interests rather than the welfare of his own country or the EU, with Gaspar emphasizing that the move will not affect Russia but will have detrimental effects on Slovakia and other European nations.



The Slovak officials also criticized the West for ignoring Slovakia’s energy needs, pointing out that the situation has led to significantly higher energy prices in the EU, particularly for countries like Slovakia. Gaspar described the current energy pricing as “abnormal,” with EU gas prices being four times higher than in the US. They blame the EU’s sanctions on Russia for worsening the economic situation in member states, claiming that these sanctions are counterproductive and harmful to the EU’s economy.



