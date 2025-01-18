(MENAFN) Nikolay Patrushev, a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has warned that Ukraine could cease to exist by 2025 due to internal conflicts and what he described as the spread of neo-Nazi ideology and aggressive Russophobia. In an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, Patrushev expressed concern over the ongoing turmoil in Ukrainian cities like Kharkov, Odessa, and Nikolaev, which he claims are being destroyed by violent influences. He reiterated that Russia's goals in the military operation remain unchanged and emphasized that the annexation of territories such as Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, Lugansk, and Crimea is non-negotiable.



Patrushev stated that Moscow only sees the United States as a legitimate negotiation partner regarding Ukraine, dismissing the European Union and other Western nations as having little influence on the matter. He also noted that certain EU countries, like Hungary and Austria, maintain a more balanced stance towards Russia and are more inclined toward stability in Europe. Patrushev mentioned the expected return of US President-elect Donald Trump, signaling that his administration could play a key role in resolving the conflict, with preparations already underway for potential talks between Trump and Putin.



