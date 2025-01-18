Moscow attempts to push for more robust Pakistan-India teamwork

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has emphasized the need for increased dialogue between India and Pakistan to address regional security issues, including and organized crime. He proposed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a platform for these countries to collaborate and resolve their differences. Lavrov highlighted the effectiveness of the SCO’s counterterrorism framework and stressed the importance of information exchange on matters like terrorism financing, which is often linked to drug trafficking and other crimes.



He also suggested the establishment of a unified center within the SCO to combat emerging threats such as narcotics and human trafficking. This initiative, he noted, could be realized this year. Lavrov further called for stronger cooperation between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India to tackle terrorism collectively, pointing out that trust-building efforts within the SCO are crucial.



Since joining the SCO in 2017, India and Pakistan have struggled to overcome their historical tensions, particularly over the Kashmir region. Despite ongoing political challenges, both countries are involved in the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), which facilitates intelligence sharing and cooperation in counterterrorism.



Lavrov also underscored the need for continued communication between India and Pakistan through forums such as the SCO Afghan dialogue and the Moscow Format on Afghanistan, where both countries can engage more constructively.



