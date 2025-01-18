Lavrov claims Biden attempting to ruin everything before Trump arrives

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has criticized the outgoing Biden administration, accusing it of trying to create problems for President-elect Donald before he takes office. Lavrov made these remarks at a press conference on Tuesday, responding to questions about the new US sanctions imposed on Russia’s energy sector last week.



The sanctions target major Russian petroleum producers, including Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, along with their subsidiaries, such as Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS), which handles the distribution of Russian oil to Serbia and neighboring countries. In addition, restrictions were placed on insurance providers, over 30 oilfield service companies, and more than 180 vessels involved in transporting Russian oil.



Lavrov suggested that the Biden administration's actions were aimed not only at Russia and Serbia but also at Trump, who has expressed an interest in reopening dialogue with Moscow to address the Ukraine conflict. He pointed out that this kind of behavior is common among US Democrats, who, according to him, aim to make things difficult for the incoming administration. Lavrov cited a similar situation in 2017 when outgoing President Barack Obama expelled Russian diplomats and seized diplomatic property just weeks before Trump’s inauguration.



He further commented that the Biden administration’s actions reflected a refusal to acknowledge the public’s desire for a change in policy, suggesting that they were more focused on sabotaging the incoming administration rather than preparing for a smooth transition.



