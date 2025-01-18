Some 1,268 Apartments Built In 2Nd Residential Neighborhood In Agdam City
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As in other liberated areas, extensive restoration and
reconstruction work is being carried out in the Aghdam region. A
new, modern Aghdam is being built on the ruins,
Azernews reports.
Leyla Sarabi, the press secretary of the Restoration,
Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and
Khojavend districts, stated that the construction of five
residential neighborhoods is planned in Aghdam city. Demolition and
vertical planning work have been completed according to the master
plan in Neighborhoods 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Construction work in the
second residential neighborhood began last year. Currently,
construction of 66 buildings in 11 blocks is ongoing in the second
residential neighborhood. A total of 60 residential and 6
non-residential buildings, comprising 1,268 apartments, are planned
to be built in this neighborhood.
Project manager Nabi Mansurov provided information about the
work being done in the second residential neighborhood. He stated
that the installation of reinforced concrete structures in many of
the buildings in the second neighborhood has been completed, while
construction continues rapidly and with high quality in others.
Simultaneously, bricklaying, plastering, and painting work on the
exterior walls is being carried out. The buildings will be 5, 6,
and 7 stories tall, each with an underground garage and an
elevator. Additionally, a boiler house, an entertainment center for
children, and sports grounds will be built in the residential
area.
