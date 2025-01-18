Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Begins With A Series Of New Product Launches

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On the first day at the Bharat Mobility Global 2025, the vehicle exhibitors in total launched and unveiled 34 new products at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi



At the 2nd Edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo Maruti Suzuki has launched its first-ever electric SUV, the e VITARA. The e VITARA is equipped with cutting-edge features like Level 2 ADAS, next-gen connectivity with Suzuki Connect.



Suzuki Motorcycle India has also unveiled three innovative products including the e-ACCESS, Suzuki's first electric scooter; the all-new Access 125, and the GIXXER SF 250 Flex Fuel, India's first E85-compliant sports bike promoting ethanol-based mobility.



Hero MotoCorp unveiled a series of new vehicles and initiatives, marking its entry into the 250cc motorcycle segment with the Xtreme 250R and enhancing its adventure lineup with the Xpulse 210. In the scooter category, the company introduced the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160. Additionally, Hero showcased its first flex-fuel motorcycle, the ethanol-based Hero HF Deluxe, and presented the VIDA V2 e-scooter.



BMW India unveiled the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric at Auto Expo 2025, marking its first locally produced EV. Priced at ₹49 lakh, the SUV is powered by the eDrive20L drivetrain with 204 hp, 250 Nm torque, and a 531 km MIDC range.



Mercedes-Benz at the Global Expo launched its exquisite luxury BEV the EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series' priced at INR 2.63 Cr along with Maybach GLS 600 at INR 3.71 Cr.



Hyundai Motor India launched the much-anticipated Hyundai CRETA Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, starting at an introductory price of ₹17.99 lakh.



At the Expo, MG Motors expands its NEV Portfolio with MG Cyberster and MG M9. Introduced under the newly launched luxury brand channel MG Select, these models exemplify the company's vision of intelligent, sustainable, and customer-centric mobility.



Tata Motors has launched the All-New Tata Sierra at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This modern iteration of the legendary vehicle combines timeless design with cutting-edge technology, embodying the perfect balance of style, functionality, and sustainability.



VE Commercial Vehicles unveiled the Eicher Pro X Range marking its entry into the 2-3.5T Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) segment. This electric-first range, co-created with logistics leaders, redefines mid and last-mile logistics.



Kia India unveiled the new Kia EV6 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Equipped with the advanced ADAS 2.0 package featuring 27 cutting-edge safety and driver-assistance features.



Greaves Cotton Limited introduced premium variants of the Ampere Nexus, including the Race and Executive editions. The company also unveiled the 'Xyber' e-motorcycle, offering a certified range of up to 200 km per charge with fast-charging capability.



Porsche India unveiled two groundbreaking Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), the all-new Macan SUV and the updated Taycan sports saloon, showcasing the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation. The Macan BEV, available in three variants-Macan (₹1.21 Cr), Macan 4S (₹1.39 Cr), and Macan Turbo (₹1.69 Cr).



Škoda Auto India showcases a striking lineup of eight ICE and EV models from India and global portfolio. Products showcased were Škoda Kylaq, Škoda Kylaq (Accessorised), Škoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, All-new Škoda Kodiaq, All-new Škoda Superb, Facelifted Škoda Octavia vRS, Škoda Elroq, and the Škoda Vision 7S.





.About Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025



Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is set to be a landmark event uniting the entire Indian automotive and mobility ecosystem under one roof. Scheduled from January 17th to 22nd, 2025, across three premier venues-Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The inauguration at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, will be done by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. The expo will span over 200,000 square meters, featuring 1,500+ exhibitors and attracting over 500,000 visitors. Organized by EEPC in collaboration with leading industry associations such as SIAM, ACMA, ICEMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ISA, MRAI, and CII, the event will bring together key players from sectors including automotive manufacturing, e-mobility, construction equipment, battery technology, urban mobility, and software innovation, offering a comprehensive showcase of India's mobility value chain. Distinguished by its nine concurrent shows, 20+ conferences, and exclusive pavilions on sustainability, decarbonization, and technology, Bharat Mobility will highlight cutting-edge advancements while fostering collaborations. Visitors can register free of charge through dedicated mobile apps, making the event a must-attend for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.





About EEPC



EEPC India, established in 1955, is the premier trade and investment promotion organization for the Indian engineering sector, sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. Over its 69-year history, EEPC has played a pivotal role in driving India's engineering exports, growing from a modest $10 million in 1955 to USD 109.32 billion in FY 2023-24. It is recognized as a model Export Promotion Council (EPC) by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. With a membership base of approximately 9,500, predominantly MSMEs, EEPC India facilitates global business integration through activities like Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), Reverse BSMs, and participation in international exhibitions. Flagship events such as the International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS) and the Indian Engineering Exhibition (INDEE) showcase India's engineering capabilities globally. Committed to advancing industry standards, EEPC India supports technology upgrades, engages with policymakers, and provides insights through reports and studies, including the Export Strategy Paper 2023, outlining a roadmap to achieve USD 300 billion in engineering exports by 2030.

