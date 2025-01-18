Kolkata MSME & Startup Conclave 2025 Boosts Funding Opportunities For Eastern India Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Jan 18 (KNN) The recently concluded Kolkata MSME and Startup Conclave 2025 has spotlighted the evolving funding landscape for emerging businesses in Eastern India.



The two-day event, jointly organised by IDEAS-ISI, the Innovation Hub at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), and its incubated startup Zuxtra Network, served as a crucial for connecting entrepreneurs with potential investors.

Over 20 MSMEs and startups, representing diverse sectors including confectioneries, corporate gifting, retail pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, healthcare, mental healthcare, and EdTech, participated in the conclave.



These entrepreneurs had the opportunity to present their business pitches directly to a distinguished audience of angel investors, venture capitalists, banks, and high-net-worth individuals.

Debashis Ghosh, Incubation lead and head of Technology Business Development at IDEAS-ISI, emphasised the organisation's commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth in Bengal.



"IDEAS is leading the charge by rejuvenating Entrepreneurial growth in Bengal and encouraging Brick-and-Mortar MSMEs & budding Startups to adopt and collaborate relevant technologies as part of their business process," Ghosh stated, adding that unique ideas coupled with clear business plans would attract necessary funding.

The conclave featured comprehensive programming, including panel discussions on startup funding dynamics, strategic sessions on investor attraction, and focused conversations about industry challenges.



Several MSMEs received recognition for their entrepreneurial achievements during the event, which was supported by prominent organisations including the Costing Institute of India, Webel-BCC&I, IDFC First Bank, Pointers Business Forum, Cognitive AI Institute, Byabshai Bangali, and Mantras Foundation.

Reflecting on the event's success, Pallab Dasgupta, CEO of Zuxtra Network, expressed satisfaction at bringing together numerous homegrown entrepreneurs and contributing to their growth journey.



The conclave's successful conclusion marks a significant step forward in strengthening the startup ecosystem in Eastern India, particularly in fostering connections between innovative enterprises and potential investors.

(KNN Bureau)



