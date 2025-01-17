Zions Indie Film Fest Unveils 2025 Schedule

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Award Show Staff Special Recognition

2024 Zions Indie Fest Q&A

"The Faith of Angels" director and actors posing with their 2024 jury awards, including 3rd place Feature Film category, Feature Film Audience Choice Award, and the Zions Indie Spirit Award, Grand Prize award of the festival

Over 150 FIlms to Shine in Six-Day Celebration

- Marshall MooreOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Zions Indie FIlm Fest (ZIFF) has released the slate of films set to debut at what's become one of the leading indie film festivals in the intermountain west. The event runs February 24-March 1 at the iconic and historic SCERA Center in Orem, Utah. The venue has hosted ZIFF for each of the festival's 24 years, and is a beloved film industry landmark.The 2025 lineup includes features, documentaries, short films, music videos, and short screenplays covering nearly every genre from action to thriller, comedy to romcom, and inspirational faith-inspired films.Among the festival highlights is the latest project from acclaimed writer and director T.C. Christensen,“Raising the Bar - The Alma Richards Story.” The inspiring film landed the coveted opening night kickoff slot. Richards' remarkable and unlikely journey takes him from the life of a ranch hand all the way to the medal stand at the Stockholm Olympics in 1912.Festival owners and co-directors, Marshall and Michelle Moore, have noted that their opening night has evolved into a full-scale celebration.“The first night is truly unparalleled," Michelle said. "It features key industry figures, a Q&A session with the director and cast, remarks from Marshall and myself, and an array of surprises.”The Moores are thrilled that so many talented filmmakers have chosen to include Zions Indie Film Fest in their festival run.“This year marks our largest number of premieres yet,” Michelle said.“The selection process was intense, given the exceptional production, storytelling, and acting in the many films submitted.”Both also noted the growth of the festival and its international footprint.“The festival gathers filmmakers throughout the United States and, increasingly, internationally,” Marshall said.“It's so humbling to see this festival grow year after year from a regional festival featuring mostly westcoast films for local audiences, to global films for global audiences.”Organizers added that the“Pictures Up” panel room on February 28-March 1 shouldn't be missed. It will feature industry experts discussing their craft, along with Q&A sessions meant to educate and enlighten.This year's“Filmmaker Discussion” takes place on March 1 with“Big Movie” Producer Alan C. Blomquist, known for producing“Of Mice and Men,”“What's Eating Gilbert Grape,”“A Little Princess,”“Chocolat,” and“Walk The Line,” as well as a ten- year run as an executive for“Blue Collar Comedy.”The backbone of the festival's success are the board of directors, festival staff, volunteer team, and sponsors including Utah Film Studios, and presenting sponsors like Living Scriptures+, Kaleidoscope Pictures, Angel Studios, Utah Film Commission, and many others that continue to support the festival in countless ways.Winners will be announced on March 1 at the 24th Annual Zions Indie Film Fest Award Show. Crowd-favorite writer, producer, and actor Charan Prabhakar returns as host, along with live entertainment that festival organizers promise will energize and entertain audiences.“The films will always come first,” Marshall concluded.“But this year at ZIFF, we also want attendees engaged and smiling before and after the screenings.Ticket information and the full schedule of more than 150 feature and short films are available at .ABOUT ZIFFMarshall and Michelle Moore have over 45 years of combined film industry experience and are extremely passionate about helping connect filmmakers, friends and audiences alike. With their background in marketing, public relations, film production and business operations it was a beautiful marriage of skill sets when they became the new owners and co-directors of Zions Indie Film Fest in 2021.Marshall has an impressive filmography that started in Los Angeles and ultimately brought him to Utah working on the TV mini-series, "The Stand" in 1994. He worked full-time as a location manager for 20 years before joining the staff of The Utah Film Commission and was subsequently named Director by Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. in 2007, where he stayed until 2014. Marshall is currently the VP of Operations and Marketing at Utah Film Studios in Park City, Utah which was home to the Paramount Network television series "Yellowstone" for three seasons.Michelle is a tenacious and experienced film publicist and brand specialist. Her creative PR thinking and strong relationships with the media has made her a valuable asset to many theatrical release campaigns. In the last decade, Michelle has worked on over thirty movies with filmmakers and actors from around the world. She is the Director of Content for a growing streaming service and loves helping filmmakers find a home for their content to be enjoyed by individuals throughout the world. Michelle and her team also work year round on media campaigns, movie premieres, and special events.Filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences will be delighted with the programming and focus the Moore's have as they work hard to become one of the top-tier festivals over the next few years.

