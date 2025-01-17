Foreign Ministers Of Ukraine, Southeast Europe Call On World To Cease Any Support For Russia - Communiqué

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Participants in the first ministerial meeting involving Ukraine and the countries of Southeast Europe reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and called on the world to stop any support for Russia.

This was stated in the joint communiqué of the meeting, which took place in Kyiv on January 17, Ukrinform reports.

The participants noted that they met in Kyiv on January 17 for the first time in a ministerial format, and that their work today is based on the discussions and conclusions of the first, second, and third Ukraine-Southeast Europe summits.

"We reiterate that our support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders... We state that Europe's security is facing its gravest threat in XXI century... Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is a major threat to peace, security, and stability affecting the entire European continent and the world, with profound impacts on the Southeast Europe, and constitutes a serious violation of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," the communiqué reads.

The participants in the ministerial meeting condemned the participation of troops from third countries in hostilities against Ukraine, which is an "international escalation of the Russia's war of aggression, with serious consequences for international peace and security," and called on the international community to support Ukraine in countering this threat.

"We pledge our resolute support to the principle that no initiative about the future of Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine. We fully support Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements and decide its own future free from outside interference," the meeting participants emphasized.

The parties also reaffirmed their support for the key principles and goals of the Peace Formula, emphasized their readiness to actively participate in the implementation of this initiative and in the Second Peace Summit, and called on the entire international community to cease all the support to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"A free, peaceful, and prosperous Ukraine is a keystone to a free, peaceful, and prosperous Europe. The commitment of the participating countries of the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Ministerial in Kyiv to this goal remains unwavering," the communiqué states.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha as the host, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popsoi of Moldova, Tanja Fajon of Slovenia, Igli Hasani of Albania, and Gordan Grlić Radman of Croatia; Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs Josip Brkic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zoran Dimitrovski of the Republic of North Macedonia, Ana Tinca of Romania, and Mehmet Kemal Bozay of Türkiye; State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Periša Kastratović; Heads of Diplomatic Missions Pantelis Alexandros Dimitrakopoulos of the Hellenic Republic, Andon Sapundži of the Republic of Serbia, and Nikolay Nenchev of the Republic of Bulgaria.

As reported, the first Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit was held in Athens, Greece, on August 21, 2023, the second in Tirana, Albania, on February 28, 2024, and the third in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on October 9, 2024.