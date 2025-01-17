Unveiled: Sobha Siniya Island, Sets New Standards For Luxury Island Living In The UAE

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Sobha Realty , a leading global luxury developer in the UAE, in partnership with Umm Al Quwain Properties, has proudly unveiled Sobha Siniya Island , its first island development outside Dubai. This iconic island development, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to transform Al Siniya Island, one of the UAE's largest natural islands, into a sanctuary of ultra-luxury living within an untouched seascape.

This exclusive, master-planned community will be home to ~ 25,000 residents and span over 16 million square feet, delivering a world-class lifestyle with unparalleled amenities.

The development marries contemporary elegance with natural island living, featuring a range of luxurious properties: from one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments to two- and three-bedroom duplexes, and expansive four-, five-, and six-bedroom villas. Each property is designed to seamlessly integrate luxury with tranquility, offering luxury resorts, residences, villas, and mansions with direct beach access at your doorstep, set amidst picturesque landscapes.

Sobha Siniya Island represents a major milestone in Sobha Realty 's mission to create unique, sustainable, and luxurious living experiences. The development reflects the brand's vision of preserving pristine landscapes-including mangroves, beaches, and wildlife habitats-while delivering high-end amenities in a serene environment. With over 60% of the area dedicated to water features, open spaces, and lush greenery, Sobha Siniya Island prioritizes environmental stewardship and harmonious living.

Designed as a hub of leisure and well-being, the island will feature a bustling marina for boat enthusiasts, an 18-hole golf course, scenic promenades, and the upscale 'Retail Boulevard' for high-end shopping. Residents will enjoy diverse entertainment and recreational options, from water sports to chic cafes, providing an exclusive lifestyle and vibrant nightlife.

This development embodies Sobha Realty 's dedication to innovation, luxury, and sustainability-creating a one-of-a-kind destination that encapsulates the pinnacle of island living in the UAE.

