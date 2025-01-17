Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Flashing For Roofs (TLS-4018)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified drip edge that would provide a more effective means of preventing water from seeping into any gaps between the edge of a roof and a gutter," said an inventor, from Hubert Heights, Ohio, "so I invented the MOLD FREE DRIP EDGE ( ONE PIECE DESIGN ). My design would provide an inventive alternative to conventional flashing or drip edges."

The invention provides an improved design for flashing. In doing so, it eliminates the gaps associated with traditional flashing products. As a result, it prevents water from seeping through gaps between roofs and gutters. It also helps prevent water damage and mold. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install so it is ideal for homeowners, roofers, construction workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

