Growth Trends In The Long Term Care Devices Industry, 2025-2030, Featuring Leading Players Abbott, Medtronic, B. Braun Medical, 3M, Baxter & More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Home Healthcare Secures 35% Share in 2024 as Elderly Patients Prefer Familiar Care Settings Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Term Care Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type, End-use, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global long term care devices market size is expected to reach USD 361.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market is expected to grow owing to rising demand for elderly care in long-term care facilities; growing number of patients with devices, who need continuous monitoring; increasing prevalence of target diseases, especially Alzheimer's & dementia; growing awareness; and improving medical coverage for long-term care.



Long Term Care Devices Market Report: Highlights

Diagnostic devices dominated the market and accounted for a share of 40.6% in 2024, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the elderly, necessitating regular monitoring.

Home healthcare held the largest share of 35% in 2024, aided by the preference among elderly individuals for receiving care in familiar surroundings.

Mobility assist devices are anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The increasing aging population is facing mobility challenges.

The hospice segment is projected to grow lucratively over the forecast period. Hospice offers specialized care for terminally ill patients, emphasizing comfort and quality of life. Growing awareness of palliative care options and comprehensive family support contribute to this trend, enhancing its attractiveness within the industry. North America long term care devices market dominated the global long term care devices market with a revenue share of 42.5% in 2024, driven by a rapidly aging population, which increases the demand for long-term care solutions. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $226.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $361.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Long Term Care Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Long Term Care Devices Market: Type Business Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Therapeutic

4.5. Diagnostic

4.6. Mobility Assist

Chapter 5. Long Term Care Devices Market: End Use Business Analysis

5.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Home Healthcare

5.5. Hospice

5.6. Nursing Care

5.7. Assisted Living Facilities

Chapter 6. Long Term Care Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.4. North America

6.5. Europe

6.6. Asia-Pacific

6.7. Latin America

6.8. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Participant Overview

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles/Listing

7.5.1. Abbott

7.5.2. Medtronic PLC

7.5.3. B. Braun Medical Inc.

7.5.4. 3M

7.5.5. Baxter

7.5.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.5.7. McKesson Corporation

7.5.8. Medline Industries, L.P.

7.5.9. Fresenius Medical Care AG

7.5.10. Cardinal Health

7.5.11. GF Health Products, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Long Term Care Devices Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900