Functional Drinks Global Industry Almanac 2024: Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures 2019-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Drinks Global Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Functional Drinks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: share, Market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.

Key Highlights



The functional drinks market consists of retail sale of sports drinks and energy drinks. Sports drinks are defined as drinks with performance-enhancing properties, described as 'isotonic', 'hypertonic' or 'hypotonic'. Energy drinks are defined as those with energy-enhancing properties; mainly carbonated and containing stimulants such as caffeine, taurine, guarana, glucuronolactone, yerba mate, along with glucose syrup (corn syrup) and maltodextrin. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

The global Functional Drinks market had total revenues of $123.95 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 7% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 36.29 billion liters in 2023. The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 10.5% for the five-year period 2023-28, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $204.13 billion by the end of 2028.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global functional drinks Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global functional drinks Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key functional drinks Market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global functional drinks Market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Functional Drinks

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AG Barr plc

Aldi Inc

C. I. V. Superunie B.A.

Coop Group

Danone SpA

Eastroc Beverage Group Co Ltd

FDC Ltd

Fraser and Neave Ltd

Fujian Dali Foods Group Co. Ltd

Guangdong Jianlibao Group Co Ltd

Kingsley Beverages

Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

MBG International Premium Brands GmbH

Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund

Monster Beverage Corp

Oguz Gida A.S.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc

PT Bintang Toedjoe

PT Kino Indonesia Tbk

Quala SA

Red Bull GmbH

Royal Unibrew AS

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

The Coca-Cola Co

Tiger Brands Ltd

Valora Holding AG Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900